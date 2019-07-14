Donna Brock
March 14, 1933 -June 25, 2019
Donna was one of nine children born in Nebraska to Fred S. McCormick & Verda Olivia Claudle, She came to California in 1939 with her parents and four siblings.
She attented Modesto School, graduating from Modesto High Sccool in 1950. Her last empolyment was for the City of Modesto, retiring after twenty-four years.
Family survivors include sister Eileen Crook of Montana, Mary Perry of Minnesota, and Joan Reed of Oregon: daughters Cornie Boulton (Bill) and Colleen Hanson: step children Pete Brock III (Ruth), and Jackie Tabler (Gary) : grand children Michael and Paul Feuerstein, Will Boulton (Jacquie), Cole Carson, and Zachary Tabler. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Pete Brock II, daughter Cynthia McCloud, Tthree sister and two Brothers.
She is a member of Modesto's Crosspoint Church. Her interests include her Christian Faith, her family, and current political and world events. Her primary concern was that her family and friends would come to know Jesus so she would see them all again in Heaven.
Service will be hels July 20, @ 11 am at Lakewood Memorial Park
900 Santa Fe Ave. Highson, CA. 95326
Remembrance and flowes can be sent to 3917 El Portal Pl. Modesto CA. 95357
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 14, 2019