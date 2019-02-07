Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Graver. View Sign



Donna Mae Wilson Graver, mother, artist, and poet passed away January 30, 2019 after a long illness.

Born August 07, 1934, in Modesto California, Donna grew up on her family's dairy farm in West Modesto, where she attended grammar school, later graduating from Modesto High School in 1952. She studied art at Modesto Junior College and Stanislaus State.

She is survived by her husband Dale Laitinen, by her sons David Graver and his wife Loren Kruger of Chicago, Daniel Graver and his wife Lori of Modesto, Douglas Graver and his wife Elisa Graver Dowd of San Ramon, CA, and Dale William Graver and his wife Tina Reader of Modesto, and by her grandchildren, Camryn Graver Dowd, Margaret Graver Dowd, and Drew Graver. She is also survived by two sisters, Margaret Morﬁtt of Victoria, BC, Canada and Francis Usiak of Clovis, New Mexico.

Donna counted proudly among her life's highlights the raising of her four sons. She was also an accomplished artist, an early member of the Central California Art League, and an active member of the Poets of the San Joaquin. Her paintings, drawings, and prints were exhibited at CCAL exhibitions and other regional shows, where they won many awards.

Not one to compromise her values and aesthetic vision, Donna's visual art and poetry unﬂinchingly wove together a scintillating tapestry of the cycle of life she saw in the world around her. She celebrated the bright colors of existence as well as the dark shadows against which the light plays.

In 1994 Donna moved to Mountain Ranch, CA with her husband Dale Laitinen, their cats, dog Juno, and rabbit Jesse, where, on their 12 acres they all lived happily until the Butte Fire forced them to leave for a new home in Amador County.

Donna Graver was loved in life by all who knew her, and her cherished memory will live on in all our hearts.

A memorial is planned for family and friends, date to be announced.

Contributions can be made to Hospice of Amador & Calaveras.

