Donna Kurzenhauser
July 31, 1930 - November 18, 2019
Donna passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by loved ones. She was a 5th generation Modesto native who loved travel, tennis, Bridge and cooking. Donna was predeceased by her husband John Kurzenhauser, her son Steven Peterson and stepdaughter Carlene Milligan. She leaves her sister Eunice Kline, daughters Kristin Casey and Denise Hitch, stepchildren Kathy Fox and John Kurzenhauser and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. In addition, she leaves her two dedicated and loving caregivers, Vickie and Leah. As per Donna's wishes, there will be no service. Remembrances may be made to the or Community Hospice, Modesto.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 1, 2019