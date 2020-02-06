Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Oppelt. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 12:00 PM The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 4300 Geer Rd. Turlock , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



August 21, 1936- February 2, 2020

Donna Oppelt was born in Turlock then raised in Washington state where she met and married Bill Oppelt. They had 2 children, Cheryl and Rex. They moved back to Turlock when Bill got transferred with Safeway. Donna and Bill became members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and taught youth ballroom dancing for many years. She also taught Sunday School classes,and played the piano and organ. She served in PTA at Crowell School and council, and earned Honorary Award in 1965.In 1973 she earned her BA from Cal State and went on to teach drama, English, speech and history at Atwater and Turlock high schools for 23 years. She was also involved in Modesto Civic Theater, Kiwanis Club, Friends of the Library, the Turlock Historical Society, Round Robins, Step-in-Pards and Central Valley Corvair club where she served in various leadership capacities. Donna also enjoyed traveling, music, and lots of kinds of dancing.

She is preceded in death by husband Bill in 1993 and leaves Cheryl, Brent(Ruggles), Rex Janine, 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Memorial gifts may be sent to Habitat for Humanity, Turlock Historical Society, Friends of the Turlock Library, or Corvair Preservation Foundation.

Friends are invited to her memorial celebration on Saturday, Feb 8th at noon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 4300 Geer Rd. in Turlock.

