Donna Marie TraversoJan 28, 1945 - May 24, 2020Donna Marie Traverso passed away peacefully at her home in Ripon on May 24th at the age of 75. Donna was born on January 28, 1945 in San Francisco to John and Daisy Bucedi. She has been a Ripon resident since 2009. Donna leaves behind her loving husband, of 53 years, John Traverso, and her sons, Steven Traverso and David Traverso.Donna was beloved not only by her family but many others. She was often referred to as "Mamma T" and known for her generosity and motherly spirit. Donna was a very giving person and the first to help others in times of need.Donna was renowned for cooking lavish Italian meals, holiday feasts, her famous baked goods and desserts. She often made special deliveries of her homemade banana breads and biscotti to brighten spirits. Donna was also an animal lover. Many people commented over the years that they wished to return, in their next life, as one of Donna's dogs. She possessed remarkable qualities; the ability to make others feel special and loved through her food, thoughtful gifts and gestures.Donna was born and raised in North Beach, San Francisco. She excelled in athletics during high school and was a Drill Team Champion four times. As a professional, Donna was trained in shorthand and worked as a Medical Transcriptionist throughout her career. Shortly after marriage in 1970, Donna and John moved from North Beach to Pleasanton, California where they began to raise their sons David and Steven. In 1978, Donna and John then relocated the family to Boise, Idaho where they lived for ten years and made many lifelong friends. In 1988, Donna and John relocated back to California where they reconnected with family and made many wonderful new friendships in the Central Valley.Donna loved to travel. She was fortunate to cruise on numerous occasions with friends and family. She also loved traveling to Europe, Mexico, and her many excursions to Las Vegas and Reno. She was very proud of all of the friends and acquaintances she made throughout all her travels; many of them were extended family to Donna and held a special place in her heart. She always made it a point to stay in touch with her extended family over the years, especially on holidays and birthdays.Donna was a great mother to her children and gave them a wonderful life. She was a loyal lifelong friend to many, as well as a loving wife to her husband John. Donna will be deeply missed by her family, all who knew her, and those who thought of her as a second mother. Those who knew Donna well take great joy to know Donna is now at peace and resting in a better place.Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Traverso family. Services for Donna will be announced at a later date due to restrictions from COVID-19. Donations in Donna's memory may be made to the Salesian Boys & Girls Club; 680 Filbert Street, San Francisco, CA, 94133.