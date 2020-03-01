Doris Ann Jenkins
April 19, 1938 - February 26, 2020
Doris Jenkins went home to be with the Lord at the age of 81, while surrounded by her family. Doris will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Bob Jenkins, and her children, Carol Jenkins, Barbara Hudson (Larry), Debbie Branson (Lanny), Richard Jenkins (Jill), and Jerry Jenkins (Marsha), as well as 15 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. Her life was a true example of her love for the Lord. She will be greatly missed. Visitation will be from 4pm to 8pm on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Salas Brothers, 419 Scenic Dr., Modesto. A memorial service will be at 11:30 am, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Neighborhood Church, 5921 Stoddard Rd., Modesto, with a reception following.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 1, 2020