Doris Bailey,80 of Modesto, CA, went to be with the Lord on April, 16, 2019. She passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family. Doris was born in Oklahoma to Taylor and Katherine Holcombe on July 26, 1938. She was married to Bobby Bailey for 61 years and had three children. Doris loved her family and was especially grateful to be a grandmother and great-grandmother. She was employed with Bailey Air Conditioning for many years.
She is survived by her husband Bobby Bailey of Modesto, her three children Philip Bailey (Michelle) of Marion, SC , Roger Bailey of Modesto and Sherry Bailey of Modesto, her brother Rick Holcombe (Kimberly) of Modesto, eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd from 5pm to 8 pm at Eaton Mortuary located at 513 12th Street in Modesto. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 24th at 1pm at Lakewood Cemetery located at 900 Santa Fe Ave. in Hughson, CA.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 21, 2019