Doris Bernice Carper

Nov. 8 ,1943 - July 28, 2019

Doris Bernice Carper of St. George, Utah, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019 after a long valiant battle with Parkinson's Disease. Doris was born November 8, 1943 to Thursa Turner and James O. Stevenson in Escalon, CA. Doris married the love of her life, Charlie (Chuck) L. Carper on August 2, 1963. She is the wonderful mother of son, Wade R. Carper of Brooklyn, New York and Renee D. Ashby of Hooper, Utah. She is mother-in-law to Kyle D. Ashby and excellent grandmother to Hayden, Hunter, Lauren, and Spencer Ashby all of Hooper, Utah. Hayden is currently serving a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Columbus, Ohio.

Doris was a faithful convert/member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The family joined the church in 1977. The family was sealed for time and all eternity on February 28, 1981 in the Oakland LDS Temple. She held multiple callings including Young Women's President, primary teacher, ward missionary, activities chairperson, and creating ward newsletters and bulletins.

Doris was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She joined in 1973 and had 31 years perfect attendance and was their Woman of the Year, Sweetheart, and held every officer position.

Doris worked at Ron Simi Flowers for many years. Chuck and Doris opened up Rapid Reproduction Printing in which she managed the business. Later in life she worked at the Modesto Junior College Library as the night supervisor and in acquisitions. She retired from MJC.

Doris enjoyed shopping, going to lunch with friends and family, reading her scriptures, painting abstract art for self and friends, floral arranging, decorating, and collecting Christmas decorations. She also had an extensive purse/bag collection. Doris was a social person and thoroughly enjoyed being with her sorority sisters and dear friends.

Doris thought the world of her grandkids and never missed an opportunity to make each one of them feel special. Each personal celebration or holiday was a huge event that Doris would orchestrate to ensure we all knew she loved us.

Doris had family history as a high priority. In fact, it led to finding her birth father shortly after joining the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After decades of searching, they found out they only lived 30 miles apart.

She is survived by her children Wade and Renee, son-in-law Kyle, grandchildren Hayden, Hunter, Lauren, and Spencer; brothers: Jim Stevenson, Jon Stevenson (John), Michael Haney, Tommy Haney; sisters: Janet Newsom (Danny), Neva Garrett, and Tammy Garrett (Danny). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and numerous dear friends.

She is preceded in death by husband Charlie L. Carper, we know that it was a joyful reunion. She is also preceded in death by her mother Thursa Haney, stepfather Donald Haney, father James Stevenson, stepmother Rafaela Stevenson, and in laws Mary and Carl Carper.

Utah Information: A viewing will take place on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 South Bluff St, St. George, Utah. Funeral will be Friday, August 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Pine View Stake Center on 595 North 2450 East, St. George, Utah.

California Information: The viewing, funeral, and interment will take place on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave., Hughson, CA, with the viewing at 11:30 am, funeral at 1:00 pm and the interment at the conclusion of the funeral service.

The family would like to acknowledge the special care given by the doctors, nurses, and staff at Dixie Regional Medical Center.

At Doris's request, please donate to the Parkinsons Foundation in her name.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, (435) 673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Doris' online guestbook at

