Doris Jean Campbell
Dec 25, 1945 - Jun 29, 2019
Doris Jean Campbell, 73, died on Saturday, June 29, 2019, in the caring and loving community at St. Jude's Care Center in Manteca, CA. Doris was born on December 25, 1945 in Modesto, CA. Being raised in the farming community, Doris enjoyed farm life and loved animals. She was in the Downey High School graduating class of 1963. She loved gardening and was a talented seamstress.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Horace Williams and Virginia Mathews, her sister, Mary Crayton and her brother, Ken Wild. She is survived by her two children, Mark Campbell and Heidi Duncan (Keith), her five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, her sister, Judy Paul (Bob) and many nephews and nieces.
A visitation will be held at Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Graveside services will be held at Ripon Cemetery on July 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Doris' name to your animal rescue of choice.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 7, 2019