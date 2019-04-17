Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Doris L. Felix

July 22, 1939 - Apr. 3, 2019

Doris was born in the small community of Heber, California. The family moved to Los Banos where she attended grammar school and high school. In the 70s Doris met her husband, Tony, an agriculture farmer in Patterson. She helped Tony raise his two children, Tony Jr. and Chris. She thoroughly enjoyed farm life and many hours were spent shuttling kids to catholic schools in Modesto and to many other activities. Additionally, she always had room for a niece or nephew to spend time enjoying farm life for a few days a few weeks or longer. They loved spending time with Aunt Doris and family.

Doris sang in many fundraising Our Lady of Fatima Follies Variety Shows. She was a gifted singer. She thoroughly enjoyed the experience. Fluent in Spanish, a friend in migrant education asked her to help translate for Spanish speaking parents of school age children. What started out as volunteer work turned into a career working for the Merced County School District, Migrant Education Program. She found her "niche." She excelled and was promoted to leadership positions. She enjoyed her work and gave many hours off the job and her own funds to support activities involving migrant children. Her gifts were many. A gifted singer, she was creative in decorating, sewing, crafts, flower arranging/gardening, and making the most beautiful gift baskets for fundraisers and silent auctions. She had a great flair for fashion. Many benefited from her talents and generosity. She also was primary caregiver of her mother until she herself became ill. She was loved by many.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Ernestine Salas; her brother, Joseph Jr. and her sister, Josie Phinney. She is survived by son Tony Jr.,(Kelly); daughter, Chris Taylor (Cliff); grandchildren and great grandchildren; a brother, Richard Arellano, Arizona; sisters Angie Schildts, Modesto; Mary Helen Magana, Mexicali; Pat Courtright, Nevada; Ernie Fleece, Turlock; and Marion Harmon, Turlock; brother-in-law Chuck Phinney, Alameda; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be held on April 26 at 11 a.m., followed by a reception at All Saints University Parish, 4040 McKenna Drive, Turlock. A rosary will be said at 10:30. Private interment will be held for Doris at Turlock Memorial Park. Memorial donations can be made in Doris' name to Hospice House, 2201 Euclid Avenue, Hughson.

www.cvobituaries.com





Doris L. FelixJuly 22, 1939 - Apr. 3, 2019Doris was born in the small community of Heber, California. The family moved to Los Banos where she attended grammar school and high school. In the 70s Doris met her husband, Tony, an agriculture farmer in Patterson. She helped Tony raise his two children, Tony Jr. and Chris. She thoroughly enjoyed farm life and many hours were spent shuttling kids to catholic schools in Modesto and to many other activities. Additionally, she always had room for a niece or nephew to spend time enjoying farm life for a few days a few weeks or longer. They loved spending time with Aunt Doris and family.Doris sang in many fundraising Our Lady of Fatima Follies Variety Shows. She was a gifted singer. She thoroughly enjoyed the experience. Fluent in Spanish, a friend in migrant education asked her to help translate for Spanish speaking parents of school age children. What started out as volunteer work turned into a career working for the Merced County School District, Migrant Education Program. She found her "niche." She excelled and was promoted to leadership positions. She enjoyed her work and gave many hours off the job and her own funds to support activities involving migrant children. Her gifts were many. A gifted singer, she was creative in decorating, sewing, crafts, flower arranging/gardening, and making the most beautiful gift baskets for fundraisers and silent auctions. She had a great flair for fashion. Many benefited from her talents and generosity. She also was primary caregiver of her mother until she herself became ill. She was loved by many.Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Ernestine Salas; her brother, Joseph Jr. and her sister, Josie Phinney. She is survived by son Tony Jr.,(Kelly); daughter, Chris Taylor (Cliff); grandchildren and great grandchildren; a brother, Richard Arellano, Arizona; sisters Angie Schildts, Modesto; Mary Helen Magana, Mexicali; Pat Courtright, Nevada; Ernie Fleece, Turlock; and Marion Harmon, Turlock; brother-in-law Chuck Phinney, Alameda; and many nieces and nephews.A funeral mass will be held on April 26 at 11 a.m., followed by a reception at All Saints University Parish, 4040 McKenna Drive, Turlock. A rosary will be said at 10:30. Private interment will be held for Doris at Turlock Memorial Park. Memorial donations can be made in Doris' name to Hospice House, 2201 Euclid Avenue, Hughson. Funeral Home Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home

575 N Soderquist Rd

Turlock , CA 95380

(209) 632-1018 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close