Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris O. Geisler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Mae Olson Geisler

December 26, 1930-December 11, 2019

Doris Olson Geisler died peacefully in her daughter's home in Atascadero, CA on the morning of December 11, 2019; two weeks shy of her 89th birthday. She was surrounded by her adoring and devoted family.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Vivian Moss Olson and Leonard Ernest Olson, and by her brother Gerald Olson, and sister Anita Lighty. Also preceding her in death, was her husband of 33 years, Dr. John D. Geisler, in 2014. Doris is survived and will be greatly missed by her beloved four children: Laura Blattman(Kirk) of Atascadero, CA, Dan Geisler of Modesto, CA, Cheryl Geisler of Englewood, CO, and James Geisler of Portland, OR. Doris dearly loved each of her eight grandchildren: Donnie Clark, Amber Peoples, Heather Geisler, Danny Geisler; Andrew Blattman, Julia Blattman; Soren Peterson, and Weston Gardner. Doris adored her three great-grandchildren: Christian, Cameron, and Kingston Peoples. Doris also treasured her friendship with her brothers-in-law: C. Daniel Geisler (Peg) of Madison, WI and J. Richard (Barrie) Geisler of Napa, Ca.

Doris was born in Milwaukee, Wi in 1930, the day after Christmas. She attended Moody Bible Institute and Wheaton College ( BA Education) in Illinois; California State Stanislaus, ( BA Psychology) and University of LaVerne, CA ( MA School Counseling.) Doris was a certified Resource Specialist and proudly taught Special Education in the Sylvan Union School District, in Modesto for 23 years. In addition, she substitute taught for a further ten years.

At Wheaton College, Doris met the love of her life and husband John D. Geisler. Doris and John, moved to Modesto in 1969, from Rochester, Minn. to help set up the psychiatry department at Gould Medical Group.

Doris dearly loved living in Modesto for 50 years. In particular, Doris was an accomplished ballroom dancer, and was an active member of Toastmasters, achieving the Distinguished Toastmaster certification and was area Governor for four years. She was an avid and enthusiastic reader of John Steinbeck, and amassed an extensive collection of his work. In addition, all things related to Anne Frank and the holocaust were also a passion.

Doris moved from Modesto in August of 2019 to live with her daughter Laura (Kirk) in Atascadero, CA. She enjoyed the peaceful country atmosphere with her dear family, enjoying wine tasting in Paso Robles, beach trips, and the wildlife.

Most importantly, Doris was a passionately devoted mother to her four children; always the kindest, gentlest of moms. She was also a treasured friend to Sharon Mitchell and Kay Grynbaum.

Doris suffered from Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS), a rare blood disorder, for the past ten years. Doris's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the many dedicated physicians at Gould Medical Group, Modesto who provided care for her; and to her new doctors at SLO Oncology Health Center. Heartfelt thanks, also goes out to Wilshire Hospice of San Luis Obispo for their loving care and support in Doris's final days.

At Doris's request, no formal services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name and honor can be made to the Modesto Gospel Mission, www.Modesto gospel

"Think of all the beauty still left around you and be happy." Anne Frank

www.cvobituaries.com



Doris Mae Olson GeislerDecember 26, 1930-December 11, 2019Doris Olson Geisler died peacefully in her daughter's home in Atascadero, CA on the morning of December 11, 2019; two weeks shy of her 89th birthday. She was surrounded by her adoring and devoted family.Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Vivian Moss Olson and Leonard Ernest Olson, and by her brother Gerald Olson, and sister Anita Lighty. Also preceding her in death, was her husband of 33 years, Dr. John D. Geisler, in 2014. Doris is survived and will be greatly missed by her beloved four children: Laura Blattman(Kirk) of Atascadero, CA, Dan Geisler of Modesto, CA, Cheryl Geisler of Englewood, CO, and James Geisler of Portland, OR. Doris dearly loved each of her eight grandchildren: Donnie Clark, Amber Peoples, Heather Geisler, Danny Geisler; Andrew Blattman, Julia Blattman; Soren Peterson, and Weston Gardner. Doris adored her three great-grandchildren: Christian, Cameron, and Kingston Peoples. Doris also treasured her friendship with her brothers-in-law: C. Daniel Geisler (Peg) of Madison, WI and J. Richard (Barrie) Geisler of Napa, Ca.Doris was born in Milwaukee, Wi in 1930, the day after Christmas. She attended Moody Bible Institute and Wheaton College ( BA Education) in Illinois; California State Stanislaus, ( BA Psychology) and University of LaVerne, CA ( MA School Counseling.) Doris was a certified Resource Specialist and proudly taught Special Education in the Sylvan Union School District, in Modesto for 23 years. In addition, she substitute taught for a further ten years.At Wheaton College, Doris met the love of her life and husband John D. Geisler. Doris and John, moved to Modesto in 1969, from Rochester, Minn. to help set up the psychiatry department at Gould Medical Group.Doris dearly loved living in Modesto for 50 years. In particular, Doris was an accomplished ballroom dancer, and was an active member of Toastmasters, achieving the Distinguished Toastmaster certification and was area Governor for four years. She was an avid and enthusiastic reader of John Steinbeck, and amassed an extensive collection of his work. In addition, all things related to Anne Frank and the holocaust were also a passion.Doris moved from Modesto in August of 2019 to live with her daughter Laura (Kirk) in Atascadero, CA. She enjoyed the peaceful country atmosphere with her dear family, enjoying wine tasting in Paso Robles, beach trips, and the wildlife.Most importantly, Doris was a passionately devoted mother to her four children; always the kindest, gentlest of moms. She was also a treasured friend to Sharon Mitchell and Kay Grynbaum.Doris suffered from Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS), a rare blood disorder, for the past ten years. Doris's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the many dedicated physicians at Gould Medical Group, Modesto who provided care for her; and to her new doctors at SLO Oncology Health Center. Heartfelt thanks, also goes out to Wilshire Hospice of San Luis Obispo for their loving care and support in Doris's final days.At Doris's request, no formal services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name and honor can be made to the Modesto Gospel Mission, www.Modesto gospel mission.org or to the Gallo Center for the Arts, www.Galloarts.org/support us/. Doris respected and donated to both organizations throughout her life."Think of all the beauty still left around you and be happy." Anne Frank Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close