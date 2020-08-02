Doris Shaw
Oct. 30, 1931 - July 23, 2020
Doris Catherine Shaw, 88 years old, passed away peacefully in Escalon on the beloved family ranch where she was born and raised.
She is survived by her four children, Sandra Shaw-Kovacs, Stanley Shaw (Maria), Glen Shaw (Cheryll), John Shaw, and her sister Dianne Arnold all of Escalon. Four grandchildren, Gabriel Kovacs, David Jones, Joseph Shaw, and Grace Steenburgh, and seven great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Glen (Sharky) Shaw, parents Joseph and Clementina Peini, sisters June Lewis and Roseanne Roset.
Doris attended River Road Grammar School and Escalon High School where she was honored for homecoming queen. She was employed by Escalon Packers as a supervisor for 30 plus years. Doris was a member of St. Patricks' Catholic Church in Ripon where she was active in the ST. Vincent de Paul Society and Young Ladies Institute. She enjoyed community service and delighted in her small town celebrations. Her hobbies included playing cards, gardening and baking. Her lemon pies were the best in the country. Always thinking of others, she delivered meals to the home bound and usually would include one of her special homemade treats.
Her family remembers her for her warm and welcoming home and unconditional love.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks consideration for a donation to St. Patrick's, St. Vincent de Paul Society, Escalon Ambulance, Optimal Hospice Care or your favorite charity
Due to current circumstances, funeral services will be private. www.cvobituaries.com