Doris "Jane" Tillion

August 5, 1935 - January 13, 2019

Jane and her twin sister, Donna "Jean", were born to Alva and Carl Parker in Amarillo Texas. Though fraternal twins, the girls were dressed alike and easily passed as identical. They had a supernatural bond throughout their lives.The were subjects in a study of twins at Stanford University.

When they were young girls, they summered in Wyoming at a ranch that supplied livestock to the national rodeo circuit which was owned by their Uncle Buck. They loved riding horses on the ranch.

While attending Modesto High School, they enjoyed the drill team, syncronized swimming, and roller skating at the downtown rink. They were always in synch.

They married a couple of lucky sailors in a twin wedding ceremony.

Jane was very strong in her faith. She considered the members of the First Christian Church in Modesto to be like family. She had a warm and compassionate heart. She always provided a listening ear and insightful advice to those who sought her out. She guided them with Christian love and ideals.

When she had a home in Modesto, she always kept it open to friends and family. There was always a bed and meals for family in transition.

Her final years were spent with her husband, JB, at the Veterans Home in beautiful Yountville. She passed peacefully. Now she is with the family she cherished and basking in the love of the Lord Jesus.

Jane is survived by her son Darrell Leaman, his wife, Janet, nephews; David, Ken, Daryl, and Mike, nieces; Carol, Karen, Cindy, Carla, and their families.

