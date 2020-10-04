1/1
Doris Wallers
1933 - 2020
Doris Jean Wallers
Doris Jean Wallers was born Doris Jean Tucker July 12,1933 to Loyd and Gaudy Tucker in Levelland, Texas. Doris moved to California as an infant, living in Hughson and Modesto. She attended Hughson and Modesto schools, graduating from Modesto High School in 1951.
After graduation she married Harry T. Wallers and they made their home on Rosina Avenue in house he built for her. Their family was complete with the birth of son Russell and daughter Karen.
Doris was a stay at home mom who devoted her time to her children, her church and her husband's business. Doris volunteered at her children's school in a variety of ways that included room mother and holding various PTA offices, even District president. She returned to volunteer at Walter Brown School in Karen's classroom. She was a member of La Loma Church of Christ and later Davis Park Church of Christ where she taught Sunday School and and was a counselor at church camp. Later, she was involved in a preschool program and served as director. Doris kept the books for her husband's businesses and helped with almond harvest.
Harry and Doris retired from almond ranching in Hughson in 2006 and moved back to Modesto. Doris had many hobbies over the years and in her later years she enjoyed puzzle books, dining out, watching her "hummers", the SF Giants and spending time with her cat Smokey. Doris loved to laugh and have a good time. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Doris is preceded in death by her parents, Loyd and Gaudy Tucker, her husband Harry Wallers and her son Russell Wallers. She is survived by her daughter Karen Grenbeaux (Steven), granddaughter Elizabeth Grenbeaux, and brother Stephen Tucker (Charlotte).
Visitation will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at Lakewood Funeral Home from 1:30 to 2:30 outdoors in the Estate Courtyard. Masks and social distancing are required. Private burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Community Hospice or American Cancer Society are welcome.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
01:30 - 02:30 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098830411
October 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lakewood Funeral Home
