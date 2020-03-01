Doris Ann Braden Wesson
January 11, 1930 - February 12, 2020
Doris passed into her eternal resting place with Jesus a month after celebrating her 90th birthday. Born in Fort Smith Arkansas to Robert and Anna Belle Braden. Her family moved to Inglewood, CA and eventually to Modesto where she graduated from Modesto High School. She married David C. Wesson of Modesto and they had four boys. She is survived by her 4 sons; David (Sherry) Wesson Jr. of Rocklin, CA, Douglas (Debbie) Wesson of Modesto, Donn (Linda) Wesson of Apple Valley, CA, Denn (Merrie) Wesson of Modesto, 12 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Doris enjoyed reading, acting in various community plays, and serving wherever needed, but she most enjoyed her life's role as mother and grandmother. Doris loved life and was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be missed by her adoring family and all that came to know her sweet and vivacious spirit.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 1, 2020