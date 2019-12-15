Doris M. Whaley
Oct. 3, 1928 - Dec. 11, 2019
Doris M. Whaley, loving wife and mother of five children, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, at the age of 91, in Modesto, CA.
Doris was born in Los Angeles, CA to Theodore and Laura Kandelin. After studying business and music in college, she married Harold C. Whaley in Montebello, CA on August 11, 1950, and raised their family in Placerville, CA before moving to Modesto in 1964. A homemaker and substitute teacher, Doris was actively involved as a 4-H leader for 20 years. As an accomplished genealogist, she frequently travelled to Salt Lake City, UT with the Stanislaus Co. Genealogy Society to pursue her family's history in Sweden and the southern United States. For over 50 years, she belonged to the same bridge group and was a longtime member of an investment group, as well as the Centenary Methodist Church. Most recently, she was an avid hummingbird watcher, and most of all she loved a house full of family.
Doris is survived by her husband of 69 years and her children Cindy (Randy) Broughton of Modesto, CA, Becky (Jim) Gerber of Oilville, VA, Lori (Dan) Konschak of Turlock, CA, Brad (Yomaira) Whaley of Carlsbad, CA, and Colleen Friscia of Modesto, CA. She was dearly loved by her eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m., on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Interment will be held at 12:30 p.m. at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, 32053 McCabe Rd., Santa Nella.
In Doris' honor, donations may be made to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 15, 2019