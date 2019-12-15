Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Whaley. View Sign Service Information Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 (209)-632-9111 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 View Map Interment 12:30 PM San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery 32053 McCabe Rd. Santa Nella , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Doris M. Whaley

Oct. 3, 1928 - Dec. 11, 2019

Doris M. Whaley, loving wife and mother of five children, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, at the age of 91, in Modesto, CA.

Doris was born in Los Angeles, CA to Theodore and Laura Kandelin. After studying business and music in college, she married Harold C. Whaley in Montebello, CA on August 11, 1950, and raised their family in Placerville, CA before moving to Modesto in 1964. A homemaker and substitute teacher, Doris was actively involved as a 4-H leader for 20 years. As an accomplished genealogist, she frequently travelled to Salt Lake City, UT with the Stanislaus Co. Genealogy Society to pursue her family's history in Sweden and the southern United States. For over 50 years, she belonged to the same bridge group and was a longtime member of an investment group, as well as the Centenary Methodist Church. Most recently, she was an avid hummingbird watcher, and most of all she loved a house full of family.

Doris is survived by her husband of 69 years and her children Cindy (Randy) Broughton of Modesto, CA, Becky (Jim) Gerber of Oilville, VA, Lori (Dan) Konschak of Turlock, CA, Brad (Yomaira) Whaley of Carlsbad, CA, and Colleen Friscia of Modesto, CA. She was dearly loved by her eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m., on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Interment will be held at 12:30 p.m. at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, 32053 McCabe Rd., Santa Nella.

In Doris' honor, donations may be made to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356.

www.cvobituaries.com





Doris M. WhaleyOct. 3, 1928 - Dec. 11, 2019Doris M. Whaley, loving wife and mother of five children, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, at the age of 91, in Modesto, CA.Doris was born in Los Angeles, CA to Theodore and Laura Kandelin. After studying business and music in college, she married Harold C. Whaley in Montebello, CA on August 11, 1950, and raised their family in Placerville, CA before moving to Modesto in 1964. A homemaker and substitute teacher, Doris was actively involved as a 4-H leader for 20 years. As an accomplished genealogist, she frequently travelled to Salt Lake City, UT with the Stanislaus Co. Genealogy Society to pursue her family's history in Sweden and the southern United States. For over 50 years, she belonged to the same bridge group and was a longtime member of an investment group, as well as the Centenary Methodist Church. Most recently, she was an avid hummingbird watcher, and most of all she loved a house full of family.Doris is survived by her husband of 69 years and her children Cindy (Randy) Broughton of Modesto, CA, Becky (Jim) Gerber of Oilville, VA, Lori (Dan) Konschak of Turlock, CA, Brad (Yomaira) Whaley of Carlsbad, CA, and Colleen Friscia of Modesto, CA. She was dearly loved by her eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m., on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Interment will be held at 12:30 p.m. at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, 32053 McCabe Rd., Santa Nella.In Doris' honor, donations may be made to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356. Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close