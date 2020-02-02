Dorothy Ann Branson
Apr 12, 1930- Jan 16, 2020
Dorothy Ann Branson, 89, went home to her loving Lord, January 16th, 2020, in Modesto, CA. "Dottie" was born in New Elm, Minnesota, but grew up in California. As a young woman, Dottie attended church at Melrose Baptist Church in Oakland, CA, where she met the love of her life, Donald Branson. They married in 1952 and shared a life full of love and faith for 67 years. Don and Dottie had four boys, who kept Dottie on her toes, and the family shared many special adventures. They especially loved their summer days spent at the cabin, which has been in the Branson family for 60 years. Dottie's friends and family were always in her heart, as evidenced by never forgetting a birthday or anniversary. She adored her grandchildren and was blessed to have great grandchildren. Dottie is survived by her husband, Don; sons Gordon (Laurie) and Gilbert (Bonnie); grandchildren, Melinda Lagaay (Pieter), Debra Lee Branson, Lisa Heiderick (Forrest), Jeff Branson, Nathan Branson, Morgan Branson, 7 great grandchildren and brother Roger Ireland. Dottie is preceded by two of her sons, Geoff and Peter, with whom she is surely dancing in Heaven. Dottie's grandchildren will remember "Grandma Dottie" for her caring and loving heart, as she was full of compassion and always had a smile on her face. Dottie fervently prayed for her family every day and had a deep love for the Lord. Dottie leaves a legacy of unwavering faith and devotion to the Lord, as she consistently trusted the Lord to supply all of her needs (Philippians 4:19).
Services will be held February 13th, 2020 at 2pm at Crosspoint Community Church, 1301 12th Street, Modesto, CA. Reception to follow services at the same location.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 2, 2020