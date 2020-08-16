1/1
Dorothy Choppe
1939 - 2020
Dorothy Edith Choppe
Nov. 16, 1939 - Aug. 7, 2020
Dorothy,80,passed away peacefully at home surrounded by those she loved and those who loved her.
Dee was born and raised in Glendale, California, graduating from Hoover High in 1957.
While a student at U.C. Davis she met and married Bill who would be her life partner for the next 59 years.
Dee loved being a homemaker and caring for her husband and children.
She loved her home, collecting recipies, doing puzzles, and watching the waves break in Maui.
Dee is survived by her husband Bill, daughter Tracy Boyarsky, son Tom, grandson Zach Hart and grand daughter Whitney Boyarsky.
No gatherings are planned at this time.
Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 16, 2020.
August 13, 2020
I loved and respected her so greatly she is missed !!
connie hackett
Friend
