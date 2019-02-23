In Loving Memory
Dorothy "Dolly" Fox
Mar 18, 1933 - Feb 23, 2015
GOD'S GARDEN
God looked around His garden and He found an empty place. He then looked down upon the earth and saw your precious face.
He put His arms around you and lifted you to rest; God's garden must be beautiful He always takes the best.
He knew that you were suffering, He knew you were in pain, He knew you'd never ever get well on earth again.
So He closed your weary eyelids and whispered "Peace be thine" then He took you up to Heaven with hands so gentle and kind.
It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God welcomed you home.
Your Loving Husband
and our Family
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 23, 2019