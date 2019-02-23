In Memoriam Guest Book View Sign

In Loving Memory

Dorothy "Dolly" Fox

Mar 18, 1933 - Feb 23, 2015

GOD'S GARDEN

God looked around His garden and He found an empty place. He then looked down upon the earth and saw your precious face.

He put His arms around you and lifted you to rest; God's garden must be beautiful He always takes the best.

He knew that you were suffering, He knew you were in pain, He knew you'd never ever get well on earth again.

So He closed your weary eyelids and whispered "Peace be thine" then He took you up to Heaven with hands so gentle and kind.

It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God welcomed you home.

Your Loving Husband

and our Family

www.cvobituaries.com



In Loving MemoryDorothy "Dolly" FoxMar 18, 1933 - Feb 23, 2015GOD'S GARDENGod looked around His garden and He found an empty place. He then looked down upon the earth and saw your precious face.He put His arms around you and lifted you to rest; God's garden must be beautiful He always takes the best.He knew that you were suffering, He knew you were in pain, He knew you'd never ever get well on earth again.So He closed your weary eyelids and whispered "Peace be thine" then He took you up to Heaven with hands so gentle and kind.It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God welcomed you home.Your Loving Husbandand our Family Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close