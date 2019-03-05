Dorothy Chandler Johnson
March 18, 1919 - February 4, 2019
Dorothy Chandler Johnson (99) passed away on February 4, 2019 in Modesto, California. Dot was born on March 18, 1919 in Vacaville, California to Russell Raymond Chandler and Marian White Chandler. She is survived by daughters Elizabeth Carota and Catherine (Susan) Johnson-Roehr; granddaughters Julie Carota and Anne (Eric) Magnuson; great-grandchildren Sydney Rodosevich and Nate and Aaron Magnuson; sister-in-law Sylvia Chandler; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Earl L. Johnson; sister Harriet Marcus; and brother Russell Chandler, Jr. A celebration of her life will be held at noon on Saturday, March 23, at the College Avenue United Church of Christ, 1341 College Avenue, Modesto. Memorial donations may be made to the Audubon Society or the Community Hospice Foundation in Modesto.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 5, 2019