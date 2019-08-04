Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hillview Funeral Chapels - Newman 1258 R Street Newman , CA 95360 (209)-862-3628 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hillview Funeral Chapel 1258 R Street Newman , CA View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Hillview Funeral Chapel 1258 R Street Newman , CA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Joachim's Catholic Church Newman , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Lee Vargas

Oct 2, 1933- Jul 27, 2019

Dorothy Lee Vargas, 85 of Newman passed away peacefully at her residence on Saturday, July 27th surrounded by her family.

Ms. Vargas was born in Modesto California to Joe and Isabelle Vargas and was a lifelong resident of Newman living on the family farm for over 70 years. She was the family matriarch who carried out and kept up all the family traditions and holidays. She was a faithful participant and parishioner of St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Newman and was a member of the Altar Society. Dorothy lived her life with great devotion to her family, friends, and her deep love of animals. She was a great supporter of all charities in regards to Animal Care and Preservation. She worked for and retired from Pacific Bell as a phone operator for over 35 years.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Isabelle Vargas; brothers, Richard Vargas, Daniel Vargas, Thomas Vargas and sister, Jeanette Pires. Ms. Vargas is survived by sister, Joyce Ananos of Pleasant Hill along with numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

A Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm, Wednesday, August 7th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Newman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, August 8th at St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Newman. Interment to follow at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.

Donations may be made to: Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356 or ASPCA, 424 East 92nd Street, New York, NY 10128.

