Dorothy Mabel Lawrence

Aug 28, 1922 – Mar 18, 2019

Dorothy Mabel Lawrence, 96 of Gustine passed away Monday, March 18th at Hy-Lond Health Care in Modesto.

Mrs. Lawrence was born in Gustine and was a lifelong resident. She was a homemaker and enjoyed crocheting. She was a parishioner of the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine and a member of the Catholic Daughters.

Mrs. Lawrence is survived by her sons, Philbert Lawrence of Gustine, Edwin Lawrence of Turlock and Duane Lawrence of Modesto; daughter, Diane Bettencourt of Indiana; sister, Rosaline Lopes of Gustine; 9 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Philbert Lawrence, Sr.

A Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 10:00 am followed by a Rosary/Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am, Monday, March 25th at the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine. Interment to follow at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.

Donations may be made to: Our Lady of Miracles Catholic School, 370 Linden Ave Gustine, CA 95322.

1258 R Street

Newman , CA 95360

