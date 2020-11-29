1/1
Dorothy Quadrino
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Quadrino
March 8, 1930 - November 22, 2020
Modesto, California - Dorothy Geissler Quadrino, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully on Sunday November 22, 2020 in Modesto, CA. She was 90 years old.
Dorothy, the oldest daughter of John and Rose Mondini, was born in New York City. She grew up in a military family with her sister Jean, living wherever her parents were stationed in the United States and abroad. In 1953, Dorothy married Robert F. Geissler, a pharmaceutical and advertising executive who also served in the United States Air Force (Korean Conflict) and Air Force Reserve, attaining the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, Widowed at age 42 in 1973, Dorothy sold real estate and earned her Bachelor's degree, becoming a high school career Councilor.
In 1981, Dorothy married Michael W. Quadrino II, CPA and Nassau County New York Deputy Comptroller. He was a Navy veteran of both WWII and Korea. Together they shared twenty-nine years of work and retirement together while residing in Baldwin, NY and Vernice, Florida. She worked hard and led a purpose driven life, but family mattered most. She loved entertaining, travel, current events and was active in politics and the arts.
Dorothy is survived by her loving daughter Karen Shelly (Milo), three granddaughters; Kristen O'Brien (Chad), Lauren Richards {Tom) and Kaitlyn Shelly; stepson Michael Quadrïno III (Donna), stepdaughter Christine McAuliffe (John); a niece, Stephanie Smithson (Frank) and nephew Christopher Madsen, their families and numerous beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family is grateful to her caregivers at the Stratford at Beyer Park for their loving and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice, Alzheimer's Research or the charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Nov. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved