Dorothy Quadrino
March 8, 1930 - November 22, 2020
Modesto, California - Dorothy Geissler Quadrino, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully on Sunday November 22, 2020 in Modesto, CA. She was 90 years old.
Dorothy, the oldest daughter of John and Rose Mondini, was born in New York City. She grew up in a military family with her sister Jean, living wherever her parents were stationed in the United States and abroad. In 1953, Dorothy married Robert F. Geissler, a pharmaceutical and advertising executive who also served in the United States Air Force (Korean Conflict) and Air Force Reserve, attaining the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, Widowed at age 42 in 1973, Dorothy sold real estate and earned her Bachelor's degree, becoming a high school career Councilor.
In 1981, Dorothy married Michael W. Quadrino II, CPA and Nassau County New York Deputy Comptroller. He was a Navy veteran of both WWII and Korea. Together they shared twenty-nine years of work and retirement together while residing in Baldwin, NY and Vernice, Florida. She worked hard and led a purpose driven life, but family mattered most. She loved entertaining, travel, current events and was active in politics and the arts.
Dorothy is survived by her loving daughter Karen Shelly (Milo), three granddaughters; Kristen O'Brien (Chad), Lauren Richards {Tom) and Kaitlyn Shelly; stepson Michael Quadrïno III (Donna), stepdaughter Christine McAuliffe (John); a niece, Stephanie Smithson (Frank) and nephew Christopher Madsen, their families and numerous beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family is grateful to her caregivers at the Stratford at Beyer Park for their loving and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice, Alzheimer's Research or the charity of your choice
.