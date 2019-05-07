Guest Book View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorthy L. Shaffer

Feb 13, 1929 - Apr 23, 2019

Born Feb 13, 1929 to Harry and Myrtle Hazen in Phoenix AZ. The 4th of 8 children who all preceeded her in passing. She passed on Apr 23, 2019 at Doctor's Medical Center after a short illness. She is survived by her Stepdaughter, Stepson, 2 Grandchildren, and 3 Great Grandchildren.

Dotty, as she prefered to be called, owned and operated "Dotty's Custom Floral" and was active in many social clubs. She was a member of the Modesto Leaders Club, Modesto Area Model A Club, Modesto Performing Arts, Pageant Family, Butterflies and Red Hat Ladies. Dotty, although not a member, was very supportive of the Modesto Detachment - Marine Corps League, and enjoyed socializing at their events. She looked forward each year to the annual "Concert in the Park" event.

Dotty led a full and enthusiastic life, and brought smiles to the faces of people she met. In November of 2018 as age and health tempered her mobility, she moved into Standiford Place and soon endeared herself to the staff and community there.

If Dotty could make one final statement, it would be "It's been a wonderful life, Thanks for the Memories and God Bless you all".

