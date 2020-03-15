Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Statton. View Sign Service Information Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-634-5829 Memorial service 1:00 PM Allen Mortuary Interment 1:00 PM San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy G. Statton

Nov. 1931 ~ Mar. 2020

Dorothy Grace Statton, 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Turlock on March 12th . Surrounded by her family, David, Linda, Nancy and her husband Bob. Inga and Lee Probst and family moved from Devils Lake North Dakota to California during WWII. Dorothy attended high school in Daly City California. She went to San Jose State College when she met her husband Bob who was in the Army at that time. Bob and Dorothy were happily married for 68 years. They owned and operated Stattons Hardi Gardens in Concord and Clayton, working side by side for 28 years. Dorothy was a member of the California Nurseryman Association and also taught Bible Study Fellowship at the local church. Upon retiring, they moved to Arnold California and lived a good healthy life. After 5 years, they moved to Turlock California to be closer to their family. Dorothy was a warm and generous person, deeply loved by her family and she will leave a hole in our hearts that will never be filled.

"God made You Mine"

A memorial service will be held at Allen Mortuary on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1:00p.m.

Interment will be at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 1:00p.m.

