Dorothy Tisdall

Apr 22, 1919 - Sept. 17, 2019

Dorothy " Dottie" (Celano) Tisdall passed away at 100 years old. Born in Los Banos, California to Frank and Mary (Cavala) Celano, she had two older brothers Elmer and Vincent. The family moved to Modesto California soon after Dottie graduated from Los Banos High School in 1938.

Dorothy moved to San Francisco to study dental assisting. She met Billy Tisdall a sailor on leave. They married on November 27, 1945, moved to Modesto where they raised their family. Bill, a pharmacist, opened Salida Rexall Drug store in 1959. Dorothy worked by his side until they retired in 1975. Dottie and Bill enjoyed many activities, especially hosting family and friends at their home. They enjoyed 54 years together before Bill's death in 1999.

Dottie loved spending time with her many friends and family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, son Cpl Gary Dean Tisdall (Vietnam, 1968) and husband Billy Dean. Survived by daughters, Janice DeCosta (Bob), Vickie Tisdall, Kim Sakoi (Bob), Janet Hayes, grandchildren, Cindy Head (Rob), Gary Myers, Matt Wann (Katie), Amanda Parker (Jeff), 6 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



There will be no public service. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Dorothy requested donations to the Vietnam Veterans instead of flowers:

https://vva.org/



www.cvobituaries.com



