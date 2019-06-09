Douglas Wallace Barnhill
February 26, 1955 - June 5, 2019
Douglas Wallace Barnhill, of Oakdale, California, born on February 26, 1955, to Wallace and Estelle Barnhill, left us on June 5, 2019. Doug was the beloved husband to Cynthia Barnhill. He is survived by his son, Chris and his wife Amy; and daughter, Stacy and her husband Daniel Plantier. Friends and family members may attend the mass on Friday, June 14 at 2:00 p.m. at St Mary's Catholic Church in Oakdale. For those who wish donations may be made to St Mary's YLI Helping Hands.
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 9, 2019