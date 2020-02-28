Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Fleming. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM First Baptist Church 500 Buena Vista Drive View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas (Doug) Fleming

Sept 7, 1956 - Feb 21, 2020

On February 21, 2020, after courageously battling COPD, Doug passed away peacefully in his sleep.

Doug was born in Honolulu, Hawaii to George and Margaret (Broderick) Fleming on September 7, 1956. He lived in Hawaii until enlisting into the Air Force in 1983 and was stationed at Castle Air Force Base. After leaving the Air Force in 1985, Doug went into the grocery business and worked for Sav-On, Lucky Stores and Save Mart Supermarkets. He left Save Mart to work as a union representative for UFCW Local 8, a job which he exceled at and loved to do. He made great friends in Jerry, Shelley and Anabella. He retired from the union in 2018.

Doug had 4 great passions in his life. His 2 boys (Zachary and Broderick), music, photography and golf. He was an extremely supportive dad. He enjoyed teaching his boys how to play golf and would spend many weekends while he still could at Rancho Del Rey. He loved Pacific Grove and enjoyed going there as much as he was able.

Doug especially enjoyed playing guitar with his close friend Glen Enger. They would play every other weekend and enjoy yearly camping trips. He loved Social Distortion and would play certain songs continuously, "Angel's Wings" was amongst his favorite.

Doug is survived by his two sons, Zachary (Stephanie Miranda), Broderick (Morgan Rubio), and Ajriana, his granddaughter whom he loved dearly, plus a grandchild due in late July. He is also survived by his brother Dave (Pam) Fleming of California, his sister Denise (Bob) Tanner of Hawaii, 4 nephews and many cousins.

He is also survived by his long friendships with Glen Enger and Randy Berkley. Finally, he will be greatly missed by Trina Lamons, his partner in parenting. His respect, love, and support in co-raising their two boys will never be forgotten.

A celebration luncheon of Doug's life will take place at the Fireside room at First Baptist Church located at 500 Buena Vista Drive on April 11th at 1:00 p.m. Please feel free to wear casual/Hawaiian/Raiders attire. Doug's ashes will go back home to Hawaii at a yet undetermined date.





