Jack Douglas Higgs (Doug)

April 5, 1948 - April 4, 2019

Jack Douglas Higgs (of Modesto, CA) born to Bernidean Hendrickson and late Jack Baxter Higgs; passed away at age 70 on April 4, 2019. Survived by mother and stepfather (Charles), sister Beverly Williams (Charles), beloved wife Lynn Sue Higgs, son Sean Douglas Higgs (Rebecca), daughter Jessica Lynn Joens (Cody), grandchildren Kennedy, Riley and Tanner Higgs and Juliette and Jackson Joens, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and dog Shadow.

Doug was a medic in the Army during the Vietnam war, worked for Safeway, retired from Doctors Medical Center as a respiratory therapist (many years to tiny humans-NICU). His hobbies: an avid SF Giants fan, flyfishing, winemaker, and photography. A member of the Stanislaus County Bicycle Club, his love of cycling was his life. As we learn not to move on but how to move forward, this great loss will be felt forevermore.

Friends and family are welcome to join a celebration of life on Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at 10:30 am at 10510 Gibbs Rd. Oakdale, CA. Stanisalus County Bicycle club is organzing a ride prior to the memorial.

stancobike.wildapricot.org

