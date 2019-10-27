Guest Book View Sign Service Information Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-529-5723 Memorial service 1:00 PM Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas Matlock

July 24, 1959 - October 17, 2019

Doug Matlock, 60, died unexpectedly on Thursday, October 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Aimee Matlock his two sons Gideon (age 10) and Matthew Matlock (age 36), his mother, Diane Matlock, sisters Teenie Matlock, Darcy Sailar (Matlock), Sarah Matlock, brother David Matlock, mother and father-in-law, Sally and Charley Lindberg and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and family members. He was preceded in death by his father, George Matlock.

Doug was born on July 24, 1959, in Mariposa, California. Doug graduated from Mariposa High School in 1978. During high school, Doug was an accomplished athlete in both football and baseball and esteemed with many awards. In 2018, Doug was proud to be inducted into the Mariposa Grizzly Hall of Fame for his stellar baseball athleticism during 1976-1977 baseball season.

Doug worked and made his home in Modesto for the past 36 years. He worked in the trucking industry for 25 plus years as a driver and safety director for Sward Trucking in Oakdale, CA. He loved to drive and was always ready for a new and exciting adventure. Doug was honored with many driving awards during his time as a truck driver. He was very proud of being recognized on two separate occasions with the distinguished Million Mile Safe Driver Award. Additionally, Doug was selected and featured on a T.V. special about his work as a safety director while at Sward Trucking.

Doug never met a stranger and could talk to and befriend anyone. Doug was truly a social butterfly! He was tremendously funny, quick witted and gregarious. He was also an excellent storyteller and could tell a story that would leave everyone in tears because they would be laughing so hard. As an incredibly gifted and talented athlete who excelled at baseball, Doug loved the game and was pure magic with a ball. Doug was happiest coaching baseball for his son, Gideon, and working with other kids. He felt the most successful when working with kids who had never played ball before. Doug loved coaching, was masterful in finding a kid's hidden talent and then placing them where they would be the most successful on the field. He took great pride and pleasure in molding the teams that he was entrusted to coach. He could continually get the very best effort from each one of his kids.

Doug loved being with his family, his dogs, cooking and building projects with his son, Gideon. He was happiest when surrounded by those that loved and cared for him. He loved to help others and showed this by fixing and repairing things for family and friends, often. His older son, Matt, referred to him as "Mr. Fic It" when he was a little boy. Doug was always available to help and loved being needed. His family and friends will sorely miss his easy laugh, strong hands, twinkling blue eyes and authentic smile.

The memorial service for Douglas Michael Matlock will be held in Modesto at Franklin and Downs Funeral Home on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at 1 p.m. with a reception immediately following the service. In honor of Doug's love of the outdoors and baseball, friends and family are invited to donate a plant for the Matlock residence or donate to the Miracle League of Stanislaus County, an organization dedicated to providing a safe and fun environment for children with special needs to play baseball on a field of their own. Donations can be made at

Douglas MatlockJuly 24, 1959 - October 17, 2019Doug Matlock, 60, died unexpectedly on Thursday, October 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Aimee Matlock his two sons Gideon (age 10) and Matthew Matlock (age 36), his mother, Diane Matlock, sisters Teenie Matlock, Darcy Sailar (Matlock), Sarah Matlock, brother David Matlock, mother and father-in-law, Sally and Charley Lindberg and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and family members. He was preceded in death by his father, George Matlock.Doug was born on July 24, 1959, in Mariposa, California. Doug graduated from Mariposa High School in 1978. During high school, Doug was an accomplished athlete in both football and baseball and esteemed with many awards. In 2018, Doug was proud to be inducted into the Mariposa Grizzly Hall of Fame for his stellar baseball athleticism during 1976-1977 baseball season.Doug worked and made his home in Modesto for the past 36 years. He worked in the trucking industry for 25 plus years as a driver and safety director for Sward Trucking in Oakdale, CA. He loved to drive and was always ready for a new and exciting adventure. Doug was honored with many driving awards during his time as a truck driver. He was very proud of being recognized on two separate occasions with the distinguished Million Mile Safe Driver Award. Additionally, Doug was selected and featured on a T.V. special about his work as a safety director while at Sward Trucking.Doug never met a stranger and could talk to and befriend anyone. Doug was truly a social butterfly! He was tremendously funny, quick witted and gregarious. He was also an excellent storyteller and could tell a story that would leave everyone in tears because they would be laughing so hard. As an incredibly gifted and talented athlete who excelled at baseball, Doug loved the game and was pure magic with a ball. Doug was happiest coaching baseball for his son, Gideon, and working with other kids. He felt the most successful when working with kids who had never played ball before. Doug loved coaching, was masterful in finding a kid's hidden talent and then placing them where they would be the most successful on the field. He took great pride and pleasure in molding the teams that he was entrusted to coach. He could continually get the very best effort from each one of his kids.Doug loved being with his family, his dogs, cooking and building projects with his son, Gideon. He was happiest when surrounded by those that loved and cared for him. He loved to help others and showed this by fixing and repairing things for family and friends, often. His older son, Matt, referred to him as "Mr. Fic It" when he was a little boy. Doug was always available to help and loved being needed. His family and friends will sorely miss his easy laugh, strong hands, twinkling blue eyes and authentic smile.The memorial service for Douglas Michael Matlock will be held in Modesto at Franklin and Downs Funeral Home on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at 1 p.m. with a reception immediately following the service. In honor of Doug's love of the outdoors and baseball, friends and family are invited to donate a plant for the Matlock residence or donate to the Miracle League of Stanislaus County, an organization dedicated to providing a safe and fun environment for children with special needs to play baseball on a field of their own. Donations can be made at https://www.miracleleaguemodesto.com/donate/ Published in the Modesto Bee from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, 2019

