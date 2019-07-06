Doug aka "Dougie" as his brothers and close friends would refer to him passed away July 1, 2019 after battling colon cancer. Doug was born and raised in Modesto, Ca. He was a Downey High Graduate in 1985. Doug is survived by his "baby boy" Son - Austin K.D. McGill (26yrs), daughter Krystal Anne Alexis Jones-Nicolls (30 yrs), five brothers Bill McGill, Keith McGill, Kevin McGill, Paul Smith, Tracy Coleman and their wives. Grand-daughter Zelda McGill (3 yrs) 3 nephews, 6 nieces, 4 great nieces and 1 nephew who he loved and cherished dearly. Lastly he also leaves behind his Uncle Mack. Doug is preceded in death by William McGill (Father), Skip Smith (Father), and Alice Smith (Mother).Dougie loved being around people and made it a point to get out each day. Wherever Dougie went he was always sure to run into someone he knew and always had a story to tell about the person or places he's been. Dougie was known in High School for his athleticism in track and football. Some of his favorite pastimes were fishing, rolling dice, and sneaking cans of chew from his brothers. A visitation will be held on Monday, July 8th, 2019 at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home from 4-8 P.M. A Celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, July 9th, 2019 starting at 11 A.M. at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home 1050 McHenry Ave. Modesto, CA 95350. Following the conclusion of the service a burial will be held at Acacia Memorial Park 801 Scenic Dr. Modesto, CA 95350
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee from July 6 to July 7, 2019