Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral service 1:00 PM Manteca Ward Norhtland Rd. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Doyle Wilcox Perkins

Sep 30, 1932 - Dec 4, 2019

Doyle Wilcox Perkins 87, passed away 12/4/19 knowing he had led a happy, faithful, and productive life. Doyle was a father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and valued friend to many. He was a dedicated husband to Marlene Backman Perkins. They married 6/21/52 and together they raised three sons Keith, Mark and Bryce.

He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He served the church in many positions during his time on earth. He was proud to be a fourth generation Mormon with family roots extending back to the 1847 migration of the Saints to Salt Lake Valley.

Doyle was born in Gillete, Wyoming to Orvel John Perkins and Jennie Josephine Wilcox Perkins. Doyle graduated from East High in Salt Lake City, attended the University of Utah and served for a brief time in the US Army.

Doyle found his profession in automotive sales. Working for the Intermountain Parts Company and later for Champion Spark Plugs he traveled the Western US in pursuit of trade. He was an "old school" traveling salesman driving town-to-town in the 60's on the narrow and winding highways, roads and dirt-ways of the Intermountain States. He followed his work to California in 1972 where he became a District Manager for Champion. He first moved his family to San Jose and later to El Dorado Hills, CA. In 1986, Doyle gave up the traveling sales life and purchased an auto parts store in Elk Grove CA. He successfully ran a NAPA store out of the historic Masonic Lodge building in the old town section. A tragic arson fire destroyed the business in 1989 in what was one of the largest structure fires in Elk Grove's history. Doyle and Marlene rebuilt the building and reopened the business eventually selling it to employees in 1993. They then returned to Salt Lake to the original Perkins family home to care for Doyle's sister. They worshipped at the Garden Park Ward.

In their silver years, they retired to St. George, UT, where Doyle and Marlene worked at the Saint George Temple. They spent their golden years in Ripon CA to be near the comfort and safety of family. Doyle made friends easily and loved camaraderie, conversation, games, gatherings and parties. He remained witty and informed of current events until his final day.

He thrived as the last living member of his immediate family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Marlene, his parents, all 7 of his siblings and one great-grandchild. He is survived by his sons Bryce (Marcia) Ripon, CA, Mark (Debbie) Placerville, CA, Keith (Kaye) Selma OR, 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was dearly loved and will be fondly missed by his entire family and his many friends.

A funeral service will be held 1:00 pm 12/12/19 at the Manteca Ward on Norhtland Rd. In lieu of flowers, kindly send remembrances to Pets and Pals tax id 46-1489283 or to the Manteca Ward in care of Bishop Kirk; designate Missionary fund on your donation.

www.cvobituaries.com



Doyle Wilcox PerkinsSep 30, 1932 - Dec 4, 2019Doyle Wilcox Perkins 87, passed away 12/4/19 knowing he had led a happy, faithful, and productive life. Doyle was a father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and valued friend to many. He was a dedicated husband to Marlene Backman Perkins. They married 6/21/52 and together they raised three sons Keith, Mark and Bryce.He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He served the church in many positions during his time on earth. He was proud to be a fourth generation Mormon with family roots extending back to the 1847 migration of the Saints to Salt Lake Valley.Doyle was born in Gillete, Wyoming to Orvel John Perkins and Jennie Josephine Wilcox Perkins. Doyle graduated from East High in Salt Lake City, attended the University of Utah and served for a brief time in the US Army.Doyle found his profession in automotive sales. Working for the Intermountain Parts Company and later for Champion Spark Plugs he traveled the Western US in pursuit of trade. He was an "old school" traveling salesman driving town-to-town in the 60's on the narrow and winding highways, roads and dirt-ways of the Intermountain States. He followed his work to California in 1972 where he became a District Manager for Champion. He first moved his family to San Jose and later to El Dorado Hills, CA. In 1986, Doyle gave up the traveling sales life and purchased an auto parts store in Elk Grove CA. He successfully ran a NAPA store out of the historic Masonic Lodge building in the old town section. A tragic arson fire destroyed the business in 1989 in what was one of the largest structure fires in Elk Grove's history. Doyle and Marlene rebuilt the building and reopened the business eventually selling it to employees in 1993. They then returned to Salt Lake to the original Perkins family home to care for Doyle's sister. They worshipped at the Garden Park Ward.In their silver years, they retired to St. George, UT, where Doyle and Marlene worked at the Saint George Temple. They spent their golden years in Ripon CA to be near the comfort and safety of family. Doyle made friends easily and loved camaraderie, conversation, games, gatherings and parties. He remained witty and informed of current events until his final day.He thrived as the last living member of his immediate family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Marlene, his parents, all 7 of his siblings and one great-grandchild. He is survived by his sons Bryce (Marcia) Ripon, CA, Mark (Debbie) Placerville, CA, Keith (Kaye) Selma OR, 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.He was dearly loved and will be fondly missed by his entire family and his many friends.A funeral service will be held 1:00 pm 12/12/19 at the Manteca Ward on Norhtland Rd. In lieu of flowers, kindly send remembrances to Pets and Pals tax id 46-1489283 or to the Manteca Ward in care of Bishop Kirk; designate Missionary fund on your donation. Published in the Modesto Bee from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close