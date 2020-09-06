1/1
Duane Fager
June 4, 1936 - August 30, 2020
Duane Fager 84, of Modesto, California, devoted husband, loving father, & grandfather passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife by his side. Duane was born to Neola & Lonzo Fager in 1936 in Waterford CA. He is survived by his wife Loretta Fager; children Patricia Landers (Jerry), Steven Fager (Kristine) & Jonathon Fager (Lehr); grandchildren Merissa and Emalee Landers. He graduated from Oakdale High and was a proud graduate of Chico State. Duane spent 4 years in the Air Force then over 45 years in banking working for Crocker Bank and Farmers & Merchants Bank. He loved traveling abroad & spending time with his family & friends.
Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Fager family. Due to COVID a private family grave site will be at St. John's cemetery, Escalon. To send the family condolences, please visit Duane's tribute page at www.deeganfuneralchapels.com.

www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Sep. 6, 2020.
