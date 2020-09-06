Duane Fager
June 4, 1936 - August 30, 2020
Duane Fager 84, of Modesto, California, devoted husband, loving father, & grandfather passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife by his side. Duane was born to Neola & Lonzo Fager in 1936 in Waterford CA. He is survived by his wife Loretta Fager; children Patricia Landers (Jerry), Steven Fager (Kristine) & Jonathon Fager (Lehr); grandchildren Merissa and Emalee Landers. He graduated from Oakdale High and was a proud graduate of Chico State. Duane spent 4 years in the Air Force then over 45 years in banking working for Crocker Bank and Farmers & Merchants Bank. He loved traveling abroad & spending time with his family & friends.
Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Fager family. Due to COVID a private family grave site will be at St. John's cemetery, Escalon. To send the family condolences, please visit Duane's tribute page at www.deeganfuneralchapels.com
