Dwan Watwana Segale
Jan 14, 1926 – Aug 8, 2019
Dwan Watwana Segale, 93 of Ceres passed away Thursday, August 8th at The Gate of Beautiful in Modesto.
Ms. Segale was born in Oklahoma and was a resident of Ceres for over 30 years previously residing in Patterson and downtown San Francisco. She worked for JC Penney in San Francisco and Modesto. She retired from Gallo Glass in Modesto. Dwan loved cats, having a good time, and doing puzzles. When she was younger, she enjoyed attending horse races and riding her Palomino lead pony, Wichita.
Ms. Segale was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey Dobbs and Rae Hicks Azevedo; her son, Richard David Becker; sister, Gwen Wininger; and half-brother, Manuel Azevedo, Jr. She is survived by many relatives and friends.
Services are private.
Donations may be made to: The Cat House on the Kings, 7120 S. Kings River Road, Parlier, CA. 93648.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 18, 2019