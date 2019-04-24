Dwayne A. Hardenbrook
May 25, 1940 - Apr 17, 2019
Dwayne A. Hardenbrook, 78, entered into rest on April 17, 2019 in Ripon California. He was born on May 25, 1940 in Enid, Oklahoma to his parents Harry & Dorothy Hardenbrook. He was a lifelong resident of Modesto and a proudly served in the US Army from 1958 - 1962.
Dwayne leaves behind his loving wife, Sandra M. Hardenbrook, his children Dwayne M. Hardenbrook of Granbury, Texas, Sheryl Lindbeck of Duluth, Minnesota, Jeff Hardenbrook of Ripon, California, 9 beautiful grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He joins his parents and his sister Nila Bowland in heaven.
Dwayne will privately be laid to rest at St. John's Catholic Cemetery. For condolences to his family, please visit his online guestbook at www.deeganfuneralchapels.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 24, 2019