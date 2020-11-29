1/
E. Merritt Hulst
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share E.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
E. Merritt Hulst
November 16, 2020
Severance, New York - On November 16 Merritt Hulst, 76, of Severance, NY, peacefully passed away after a courageous battle with cancer at home surrounded by loving family and friends. Merritt was born in Ticonderoga, NY, on July 26, 1944, to Edward and Dorothy Hulst of Severance. Always curious and active, he rarely left a stone unturned. He played high school varsity basketball, was an Eagle Scout, graduated Pacific University in OR, helped maintain a church camp in the Sierras, and spent two years as a Peace Corps volunteer in Ethiopia from 1968-1970. By 1972 he had earned his Masters of Theology from Earlham School of Religion in Richmond, IN. For 17 years he pastored Church of the Brethren congregations in New Paris, OH, and Waterford, before joining his brother in agricultural research and construction jobs. Merritt was most happy with simple pleasures and always ready to lend a helping hand or a chance to spin another story. In 2008 he returned permanently to Schroon Lake, NY, where his historical family home was at the center of his heart. There he participated on the Schroon Lake Association Board for a number of years. His love for Schroon Lake was only surpassed by his desire to educate people on the history, benefits and enjoyment of the lake. This community oriented man with a Quaker sensibility always viewed people through a gentle pastor's heart. He will be missed. He was predeceased by his brother David Hulst, and is survived by his wife Analise Rigan, sisters Patricia Galt, Dianne Warn, and 10 children: Torrey Rigan, Deborah Brandt, Damon Hulst, Miriam Hulst-Forney, Julie Brown, Sarah Wood, Jonah Hulst, AnnRachel Clark, Noah Hulst, Daniel Hulst, and 11 grandchildren. An online Zoom memorial service will be held December 13 at 11 am PST. If interested in attending, email hulstwarn2020@gmail.com for Zoom link.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
13
Memorial service
11:00 AM
online Zoom memorial service
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved