E. Merritt Hulst

November 16, 2020

Severance, New York - On November 16 Merritt Hulst, 76, of Severance, NY, peacefully passed away after a courageous battle with cancer at home surrounded by loving family and friends. Merritt was born in Ticonderoga, NY, on July 26, 1944, to Edward and Dorothy Hulst of Severance. Always curious and active, he rarely left a stone unturned. He played high school varsity basketball, was an Eagle Scout, graduated Pacific University in OR, helped maintain a church camp in the Sierras, and spent two years as a Peace Corps volunteer in Ethiopia from 1968-1970. By 1972 he had earned his Masters of Theology from Earlham School of Religion in Richmond, IN. For 17 years he pastored Church of the Brethren congregations in New Paris, OH, and Waterford, before joining his brother in agricultural research and construction jobs. Merritt was most happy with simple pleasures and always ready to lend a helping hand or a chance to spin another story. In 2008 he returned permanently to Schroon Lake, NY, where his historical family home was at the center of his heart. There he participated on the Schroon Lake Association Board for a number of years. His love for Schroon Lake was only surpassed by his desire to educate people on the history, benefits and enjoyment of the lake. This community oriented man with a Quaker sensibility always viewed people through a gentle pastor's heart. He will be missed. He was predeceased by his brother David Hulst, and is survived by his wife Analise Rigan, sisters Patricia Galt, Dianne Warn, and 10 children: Torrey Rigan, Deborah Brandt, Damon Hulst, Miriam Hulst-Forney, Julie Brown, Sarah Wood, Jonah Hulst, AnnRachel Clark, Noah Hulst, Daniel Hulst, and 11 grandchildren. An online Zoom memorial service will be held December 13 at 11 am PST. If interested in attending, email hulstwarn2020@gmail.com for Zoom link.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store