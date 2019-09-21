Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl Bedoian. View Sign Service Information Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-529-5723 Graveside service 1:00 PM Lakewood Memorial Park and Cemetery 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Earl Bedoian

Jan 11, 1929 - Sept 12, 2019

Earl Bedoian went to Heaven on September 12, 2019 surrounded by his family at home. He was born in Fresno, CA to parents Manoog and Veronica Bedoian. In Heaven Earl was greeted by his twin sister Elizabeth, who passed away at the age of 6, one sister, his wife Opal, his step-daughter Sandy, his parents, and two brothers. I'm sure they were there to greet him with open arms. When his family moved to Modesto, he attended Modesto High and also graduated from MJC. He became a very proud and hardworking truck driver and for his whole working career he owned his own business. Earl had many close truck driving friends that he knew he could always count on. Earl was happily married to Opal for 36 years, they enjoyed doing many activities together and making happy memories. They had begun dating when Opals daughter was only in the 3rd grade and now she is 77 years old, they had known each other very well for many years before getting married. Earl was proud of his Armenian heritage he was always eager to learn as much as he could. He would read anything from your normal books to cook books and anything else he could get his hands on. Earl leaves behind his loving nieces Linda, Karen, there daughters Cari and Christina, along with his step-daughter Sharon Lopez Carrillo and step-granddaughter Kelley. The extended family got together in Modesto to celebrate his 90th birthday, when all the family gathered he was so surprised that he had a beautiful smile from ear to ear. Tommi, who was a friend of Opal, became fast friends with Earl they both enjoyed each other's company over the last ten years. His neighbor Vickie always liked to visit with Earl they would get together to talk about everything in the neighborhood and there green lawns. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Lakewood Memorial Park and Cemetery starting at 1 P.M. the address is 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson, CA 95326.

Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 21, 2019

