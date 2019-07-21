Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-0411 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Earl Daniel Kizer Jr.

Feb 25, 1933 - Jun 28, 2019

Earl Daniel (Dan) Kizer, Jr., 86, formerly of Lima, Ohio, passed away peacefully in Stockton, CA on June 28, 2019. Dan was born on February 25, 1933 in Lima, Ohio to the late Earl Daniel Kizer and Elizabeth Mae (O'Neill) Kizer.

Dan graduated from Elida High School where he lettered in three sports his senior year, as well as a member of the honor society and senior class president. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 until his honorable discharge in 1955 as a staff sergeant. After his departure from the U.S. Air Force, Dan spent two years at Ohio Northern University studying math, and two years at Modesto Junior College studying personnel & administrative law and marketing. Dan worked for many years at Montgomery Ward and retired in 1995 from Levitz. He continued working part time at Montgomery Ward until 2001. Dan enjoyed spending time at the casino, playing golf and shooting pool with his league.

He is survived by his children, Debi Lamb, Shawn Kizer, David Fleming, Erin Clark, Jill Jones, Shelly Hayes, David Kizer, and Joe Kizer; 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sister Karen Vandivier and brother Ron Kizer and nieces and nephews, as well as a lifetime of special friends. He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Ann Kizer, his two daughters, Lisa Adcock and Connie McGee, and son Steven Kizer.

A celebration of Dan's life will be held on August 10th from 1pm to 4pm at Lakewood Funeral Home at 900 Santa Fe Avenue, Hughson CA.

