Earlene Cunningham

May 27, 1949 - July 22, 2019

Earlene Cunningham went home to be with the Lord on July 22, 2019 at the age of 70. She passed away peacefully at her home in Turlock, CA.

Earlene was born on May 27, 1949 in Modesto, CA to Earl and Ruth Brooks. Raised in Newman and Turlock, she graduated from Turlock High School in 1967. She met the love of her life, David Cunningham and they were married on Oct. 21, 1967.

Earlene was a faithful employee of Pacific Bell for 28 years before retiring in 1995. In her spare time, she loved crafting, gardening, reading, camping, taking pictures, shopping, and spending time with her grandchildren. Earlene was a long-time member of Eastside Church of Christ in Turlock and served as a Board Member for Turlock Pregnancy and Health Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl Harvey Brooks and Ruth Lucille Brooks. Earlene leaves behind her loving husband, David Cunningham of Turlock; son, David Kevin Cunningham (husband Michael Harrison); daughter, Sarah Dalman (husband Jeffrey Dalman); and three grandsons, Bryce, Seth and Luke Duden.

Earlene was a genuine, kind, and gentle person who loved spending time with family and friends. She had the beautiful gift of accepting everyone and placing them above herself. She was a person of faith and lived her life serving God and others. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019. Both services will be held at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. She will be laid to rest at Turlock Memorial Park following the funeral.

Memorial donations may be made in Earlene's honor to the .

