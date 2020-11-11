1/1
Earline Hammond Trimboli
1928 - 2020
Earline Hammond Trimboli
Mar 12, 1928 - Nov 3, 2020
Earline was born in Ada, OK and moved to Oakdale, CA at age 9. She graduated from Oakdale HS and attended Modesto Junior College. Earline was always very active, especially enjoying archery and a variety of other sports in school. In the late 40's she traveled throughout the country with a health education group, after which she moved to Hollywood where she met her husband John, and had two daughters. The family later moved to Long Island, New York where Earline worked for Allstate Insurance and in real estate before retiring. Earline spent over thirty years in New York before moving back to California in 1988 and settling in Modesto. She spent her retirement years traveling and enjoying family and friends. Earline passed away peacefully at Alexander Cohen Hospice House in Hughson, CA, at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by her husband John, her parents Ernest and Effie Mae Hammond, and her sisters Lorene Holland and LaNora Henshaw. Earline is survived by her daughters Valerie Whitcomb (Kevin) and Nancy Trimboli.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 16th, 5:00 – 8:00 pm at Eaton Family Funeral, 513 12th St, Modesto, CA 95354. Funeral service to be held on Tuesday, November 17th 11:30 am at Eaton Chapel, followed by the graveside committal at Burwood Cemetery, Escalon, CA
Published in Modesto Bee on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service
NOV
17
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service
513 12Th St
Modesto, CA 95354
(209) 492-9222
