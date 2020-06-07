Eddie Iturreria
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eddie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eddie Iturreria
November 15, 1951- May 31, 2020
Eddie G. Iturreria, age 68, passed away peacefully at his home. Eddie was born in Patterson, CA, son of the late Gracian Iturreria.
He was a graduate of Patterson High School "Class of 1970". Eddie was an All-League football player and was voted Biggest Flirt his senior year. He was a hard worker from a very young age working on his family's dairy. Eddie was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He was a funeral director for over 30 years at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel where he handled his profession with dignity and compassion for all families. Above all, Eddie was a loving and devoted husband, friend, and papa whose sense of humor and joy for life will be deeply missed.
Survivors include his wife Donna Iturreria, step children, Jason (Niki) McCoy of Modesto, CA, Aliasha (Zachary) Ruland of Auburn, CA; his six grandchildren; and other relatives and dear friends.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date to honor Eddie G. Iturreria.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
June 5, 2020
My condolences to Donna and family. I've known Eddiie over 10 years.
I met Eddie when i was working at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery.
He was such a joy to work with, such a gentleman. He will truly be missed.
Nina (Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery)
Carole (Nina) Gordon
Acquaintance
June 4, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 4, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2nd Corthinians 1:4
D T
June 4, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the coming days.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved