Eddie IturreriaNovember 15, 1951- May 31, 2020Eddie G. Iturreria, age 68, passed away peacefully at his home. Eddie was born in Patterson, CA, son of the late Gracian Iturreria.He was a graduate of Patterson High School "Class of 1970". Eddie was an All-League football player and was voted Biggest Flirt his senior year. He was a hard worker from a very young age working on his family's dairy. Eddie was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He was a funeral director for over 30 years at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel where he handled his profession with dignity and compassion for all families. Above all, Eddie was a loving and devoted husband, friend, and papa whose sense of humor and joy for life will be deeply missed.Survivors include his wife Donna Iturreria, step children, Jason (Niki) McCoy of Modesto, CA, Aliasha (Zachary) Ruland of Auburn, CA; his six grandchildren; and other relatives and dear friends.A celebration of life will take place at a later date to honor Eddie G. Iturreria.