1/
Eddie Rogers
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eddie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eddie Rogers
August 26, 1951 - October 12, 2020
Eddie Rogers was born Aug. 26, 1951 in West Virginia to Eugene and Marcella Rogers. He passed on October 12, 2020. He spent his youth and teenage years in West Virginia and Ohio. Most of his life was spent in Modesto and Oakdale. He is survived by his children Ursula (Shane) Evans, Seth (Katie) Rogers, Colby (Sue) Rogers, and Hannah (Brant) Scott, 13 wonderful grandchildren, former spouse Kathi Rogers, siblings Greg Rogers and Barbara Wirtz, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mom Marcella Rogers, dad Eugene Rogers, and sister Diane Martin.
Eddie spent much of his life as a local business owner in Modesto, Ca and surrounding cities. He enjoyed helping his patients and seeing them progress and become more confident in their abilities.
Eddie enjoyed spending time with family and especially enjoyed the holiday season. He also had a passion for the 49ers and the game of football. He attended as many home 49er games as he could. If he couldn't be at the game, you could bet the game was on the tv or radio.
Services will be held at a later date.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved