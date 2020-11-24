Eddie RogersAugust 26, 1951 - October 12, 2020Eddie Rogers was born Aug. 26, 1951 in West Virginia to Eugene and Marcella Rogers. He passed on October 12, 2020. He spent his youth and teenage years in West Virginia and Ohio. Most of his life was spent in Modesto and Oakdale. He is survived by his children Ursula (Shane) Evans, Seth (Katie) Rogers, Colby (Sue) Rogers, and Hannah (Brant) Scott, 13 wonderful grandchildren, former spouse Kathi Rogers, siblings Greg Rogers and Barbara Wirtz, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mom Marcella Rogers, dad Eugene Rogers, and sister Diane Martin.Eddie spent much of his life as a local business owner in Modesto, Ca and surrounding cities. He enjoyed helping his patients and seeing them progress and become more confident in their abilities.Eddie enjoyed spending time with family and especially enjoyed the holiday season. He also had a passion for the 49ers and the game of football. He attended as many home 49er games as he could. If he couldn't be at the game, you could bet the game was on the tv or radio.Services will be held at a later date.