March 27, 1927 - February 8, 2019

Edith Marie Rude passed from this life into the next February 8, 2019. Born March 27, 1927 in Sparks, Nevada, Edith married LLoyd Rude July 30, 1948. She was the mother of Michael Rude of Fresno and Adele Quessenberry of Modesto. Edith was blessed with four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was a member of Valley Hope Community Chruch in Turlock and resided in Turlock for the last 10 years.

Edith was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd, sisters Anita Richards and Katherine Utly, and brothers Atelio and Furi Capurro. She has one surviving brother Robert Capurro of Reno Nevada.

Edith was a devoted loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She much enjoyed her church family and friends and was involved with senior excercise classes, her local Bible Study, and social outings with the women of her church. Her presence was a delight to those wheo knew her and she reflected Gods grace and sweet generous spirit.

A memorial celebrating Edith's life will be held Saturday March 2nd at 11:00 am at Valley Hope Community Church in Turlock.

Edith Marie RudeMarch 27, 1927 - February 8, 2019Edith Marie Rude passed from this life into the next February 8, 2019. Born March 27, 1927 in Sparks, Nevada, Edith married LLoyd Rude July 30, 1948. She was the mother of Michael Rude of Fresno and Adele Quessenberry of Modesto. Edith was blessed with four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was a member of Valley Hope Community Chruch in Turlock and resided in Turlock for the last 10 years.Edith was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd, sisters Anita Richards and Katherine Utly, and brothers Atelio and Furi Capurro. She has one surviving brother Robert Capurro of Reno Nevada.Edith was a devoted loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She much enjoyed her church family and friends and was involved with senior excercise classes, her local Bible Study, and social outings with the women of her church. Her presence was a delight to those wheo knew her and she reflected Gods grace and sweet generous spirit.A memorial celebrating Edith's life will be held Saturday March 2nd at 11:00 am at Valley Hope Community Church in Turlock. Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 24, 2019

