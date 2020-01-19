Guest Book View Sign Service Information Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 (209)-632-9111 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM South Education Building at Monte Vista Chapel 1619 E. Monte Vista Ave. Turlock , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Edith Marie Wierschem

Jan. 17, 1920 - Jan. 15, 2020

Edith Marie Wierschem was born in Turlock, CA at the old Emanuel Hospital on Canal Drive. She went home to be with the Lord on January 15th, two days before her 100th birthday.

Edith was the daughter of Swedish immigrants, Nels and Sophia Olson, who farmed 20 acres on Monte Vista Avenue, which is now Monte Vista Crossings. She attended Monte Vista Elementary School and graduated from Turlock High School in 1937. After high school, she worked as a live-in nanny for two different families. During World War II, she worked at the bomb plant just west of Turlock. After the war, she worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Pitt until her marriage to Felix Wierschem in 1948.

A woman of faith, Edith accepted Jesus as her Savior as a young girl. Living a Christian life was the guiding principal in being a wife and mother. In 1950, she gave birth to twins, Ronald Lee and Norma Jean. Being a homemaker and taking care of her family brought her much joy and satisfaction. She taught the 3 year old Sunday School Class for many years. Edith was also involved in women's ministries, which raised money and provided support for missionaries. As her grandchildren came along, she enjoyed babysitting for them and always had cookies or treats at her home.

Edith was preceded in death by Felix, her husband of 49 years; her parents, Nels and Sophia Olson; and her brother, Henry Olson. She is survived by her children, Ron Wierschem (Linda) of Modesto and Norma Jean Feathers (Chuck) of Turlock, and her grandchildren, Erik Wierschem (Christina) of Honolulu, HI, LeeAnn Tallman (Joshua) of Lake Arrowhead, Scott Wierschem (Lindsey) of Bakersfield, Lance Wierschem of Paso Robles, and Emily Emina (Daniel) of San Juan Capistrano. Edith is also survived by nine great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. The Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in the South Education Building at Monte Vista Chapel, 1619 E. Monte Vista Ave., Turlock. A reception will follow. A private interment will be held at Turlock Memorial Park.

Donations can be made to Gideon's International at

www.gideons.org





