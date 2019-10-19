Edmond Lodell Davis
6/5/1922-9/16/2019
Ed passed away at his home in the loving arms of his family. He was born in Nebraska and moved to California after high school where he started a 45 year banking career and met the love of his life, Aileen Garvin. They were happily married for 77 years. They had 3 daughters, Cynthia Schoepf, Sharon Smith, Barbara Simer and 2 sons, Earl Davis and Randy Davis. Ed was active in Rotary and Lions Club and a member of Geneva Presbyterian Church and an elder for 67 years. Memorial Service will be at Geneva Presbyterian Church October 26
at 11:30 AM
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019