Edmond Yacoub
Sept. 16, 1960 - June 11, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Edmond Yacoub announces his peaceful passing on June 11, 2019 at the age of 58 years. Edmond will be lovingly remembered by his mother Nageba Yacoub, his brother Simon Yacoub, and his sisters Margaret Yacoub and Marlene Merza and family. Edmond will always be remembered for his loving, caring, generous heart, and his devotion to his church.
A funeral service will be held for Edmond at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Interment will follow at Turlock Memorial Park.
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 19, 2019