Edna Lucille Smith
December 23, 1932 - January 28, 2019
Edna (Mother) Lucille Smith passed away peacefully on Monday, January 28, 2019 at the age of 86. She was born on December 23, 1932 in Nashoba, Oklahoma. She and her family moved to Modesto where she graduated from Modesto High School and then later to meet the love of her life, Harvey. On August 19, 1950, in Reno, Nevada she married Harvey E. Smith. They had three sons and enjoyed 60 years of marriage.
Edna worked for the courts and DMV in southern California. She and her husband were very involved in the local community, teaching square dancing.
Edna was the most generous person to her children and grandchildren. She loved taking them on cruises and playing games. She enjoyed spending time playing the slot machines and bringing peanut brittle to the workers at Black Oak Casino. She will truly be missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her sons Garry D. Smith (Mary), and Bruce A. Smith (Sandy). Grandchildren: Steven Smith (Brooke), Andria Mestrovich (Pardeep), Breanna Emery (Justin), Jenae Carvalho (Danny), and 8 Great Grandsons. Her sister, Peggy Story, very dear friend, John Loveall and many other family members and friends.
Edna is proceeded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Harvey Smith, son, Randall (Randy) Smith, parents Warren and Opal Hamman and brother Tom Hamman.
A private family service was held.
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 21, 2019