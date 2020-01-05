Edward A. Borba, Sr.
Sep 23, 1937 – Dec 19, 2019
Edward A. Borba, 82, Loving Husband, Father and Friend, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at his home in Newman, California. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Rose, their children, Ed Jr. and Bob, a brother, Ernest "Skip" Borba, and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Borba was born in King City, California, on September 23, 1937. He moved to Newman at age 12 where he attended school. In 1954 he joined the Air Force serving four years in Europe. He returned home and married. Then he returned to Europe where their first child was born in Germany. After 10 years he retired and returned to Newman where he was then employed by Pacific Bell until his retirement in 1999. He and his wife Rose then began their extensive travels in their RV where they met and shared many, many wonderful times with an extensive family of warm and very dear friends.
A Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM, January 8, 2020, at St. Joachim's Catholic Church, 1121 Main Street, Newman, California.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 5, 2020