Edward Amador (1938 - 2020)
Obituary
Edward A. Amador
Feb 9, 1938 - Jan 8, 2020
Edward A. Amador 81, of Modesto passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020.
Ed is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia Amador, and his sons—Eddie (Carlene), Mark (Valerie), and Steve (Clarice).
Visitation Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Lakewood Funeral Home Riverside Chapel 4:00pm-8:00pm Rosary at 6:00pm. Funeral Service Wednesday, January 15, 2020 Lakewood Funeral Home Riverside Chapel 10:00am.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 12, 2020
