Service Information

Allen Mortuary & Crematory
247 N Broadway
Turlock , CA 95380
(209)-634-5829

Obituary

Edward Robert Brault

Aug. 1928 – May 2019

Edward Robert Brault was born in Boston, MA, in August of 1928. The family moved to Lynn, Ma., where he attended school. In his senior year of high school, Ed worked part-time for General Electric. He graduated from high school at age 16 in the year World War II ended (1945). At age 18, Ed moved to a small town near Montreal, Canada, and learned to tune and repair pianos. He also learned to speak fluent French. He was drafted into the Marine Corps in 1952. In 1954, he entered Boston University where he earned a Bachelor's and Master's degree.

He taught for one year in Lincoln, New Hampshire, then moved to California where he was hired to teach French at Burlingame High School. In 1963, Ed was hired by John Pitman to teach French at Turlock High School, where he remained until retirement in 1986. He then spent approximately 10 years teaching ESL for the Turlock Adult School. Ed had at least four loves — traditional architecture, photography, nature and music, especially classical. He made two trips to Europe, spending most of two summers in Italy and France.

Ed wrote several textbooks on English, French, and Spanish. He played both organ and piano, and was an organist during his two years in the Marine Corps. Ed was the twelfth of fourteen babies in his family. Eleven survived birth. Ed passed away on May 16, 2019.

A Military Honors Service is planned at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery at 10:30 am on Monday, June 17, 2019. Ed is remembered fondly by his friends at the Sunshine Donut Shop. Please share your fond memories at

www.cvobituaries.com





